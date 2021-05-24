Fiji produces 16 percent of the rice it consumes

Home

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
November 24, 2021 12:35 pm

Minister for Agriculture Dr Mahendra Reddy says the country is still importing the rest of the 84 percent of rice that it consumes in a year.

According to Dr Reddy, every year Fiji spends $41 million importing rice.

And, he says the country has the potential to substantially reduce the rice import bill.

“If all villages – about a thousand villages in Fiji – start allocating about 20 to 30 acres, we can bring down the importation by 75 percent.”

Vunivutu Village in Macuata has undertaken this initiative.

They have already committed over 200 acres of idle land to rice farming.

And, they have already harvested rice from the fields for consumption.

 

