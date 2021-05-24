Fiji privileged to be part of UN Food Systems Pre-Summit

Fiji is committed to the 100 percent sustainable management of natural resources.

This includes the coastal watersheds, reefs, and high seas that fall within our EEZ, with 30% declared as marine protected areas.

Minister for Agriculture, Doctor Mahendra Reddy says when blue foods are sustainably managed can be a game-changer for Fiji and for the world.

Reddy highlighted this at the United Nations Food Systems Pre-Summit held in Rome, Italy that was held this week.

Minister Reddy who spoke on behalf of Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama also pointed out that Fiji is privileged to be part of the Pre-Summit.

Fiji in its preparation for the Global Food Summit has organised national dialogues covering five action tracks that capture accessibility to safe and nutritious food, transition to sustainable consumption patterns, nature positive production, advancement to equitable livelihood and how to build resilience to vulnerability and shocks.

The Pre Summit is a pre-cursor to the Global Food Systems Summit to be held in New York in September this year.