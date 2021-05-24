Home

News

Fiji prepares for historic visit by US Secretary of State

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
February 6, 2022 2:54 pm
[Source: US Embassy Brazil]

Fiji is looking forward to the official visit by the United States Secretary of State, Antony J. Blinken, next week.

The historic visit marks a powerful step in advancing the United States’ relations with Fiji and the Pacific.

Acting Prime Minister, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the visit is an opportunity to deepen Fiji’s ties with the United States in a number of areas including security, climate change, oceans, trade, and economic partnerships.

Sayed-Khaiyum says the USA has been welcomed back to the Paris Agreement and the campaign for climate action.

Now, he adds they’re looking forward to welcoming a US Secretary of State to Fiji for the first time in nearly four decades.

He says the American people and their leadership belong at the heart of our Blue Pacific neighbourhood and they’re keen for strengthened engagement with the USA that opens blue and green possibilities across the region.

The Acting PM SAYS as longstanding partners, Fiji and the United States have been working more closely than ever in forging partnerships for peace and sustainable development.

During his visit to Fiji, Secretary Blinken will have a bilateral meeting with the senior officials of the Fijian Government.

A virtual meeting with Pacific Leaders will also be convened and co-hosted by Fiji and the United States.

This meeting is expected to discuss the United States engagement with Pacific Island Countries on climate change, COVID-19 recovery and disaster assistance and the advancement of our shared commitment to democracy, regional solidarity, and prosperity in the Pacific.

Both Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and the Attorney General had extensive interactions with the United States Government at COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, UK.

Sayed-Khaiyum says the visit by Secretary Blinken will be an opportunity to shape the United States future engagement in support of the Pacific Island countries.

Secretary Blinken will also meet Fijians, members of the Pacific Civil Society, and businesses during this visit.

The visit by Secretary Blinken is the first by a US Secretary of State to Fiji since 1985.

