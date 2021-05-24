Home

News

Fiji praised for years of peacekeeping contribution

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
March 14, 2022 4:46 pm
Fiji’s longstanding contribution to international peace and security has done the region proud. [Source: Twitter]

Fiji’s longstanding contribution to international peace and security has done the region proud.

This was highlighted by the Australian Minister for International Development and the Pacific Zed Seselja.

Seselja says for more than forty years, Fijian peacekeepers have served and sacrificed in missions across the world.

He says Blackrock’s new training and accommodation facility will help Fiji develop peacekeeping capability for the future.

“The facilities here at Blackrock will make an immense contribution to regional humanitarian and disaster response efforts. And this facility is a symbol of our shared values and interests. Our countries’ shared faiths, and the principles which underpin those faiths – love thy neighbour, do unto others as you would have them do unto you – are cornerstones of our shared worldview.”

The Minister also acknowledged the invaluable contribution Fiji is making in response to the floods in Australia.

Seselja says the most prominent but by no means only example is the group of 45 Fijian abattoir workers who saved aged care residents in Lismore.

He says their selfless heroism is a potent symbol of the values our people share.

Seselja says he also wants to thank Fiji for agreeing to reassign 43 RFMF personnel to Australia’s Operation Flood Assist 2022.

They will work alongside 5,000 members of the Australian Defence Force.

This builds on Fiji’s support to Australia’s bushfire recovery in 2019-2020.

