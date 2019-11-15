Fiji Ports to allow vessel entry after clearance by Health Ministry

The Fiji Ports Corporation is liaising with the Health Ministry in ensuring inbound vessels undergo necessary checks and screening as the two authorities heighten measures against Coronavirus.

Fiji Ports Corporation CEO Vajira Piyasena says they will allow vessels to berth at our port of entry once clearance has been issued by the health ministry.

“Our actions are predominantly governed by the instructions coming from the ministry of health. I’m sure that they will be implementing that procedure when they are granting clearance for incoming vessels.”

Piyasena says they are also relying on instructions issued by the Health Ministry in order to safeguard their operations.

“We will basically do all our procedures like if the Ministry of Health says that those who are basically going on board the ship and all those things require to wear the protective gear then that’s the system that we will be implementing here.”

Meanwhile, the government is working to establish a quarantine facility in Fiji for any individuals suspected of carrying the virus.