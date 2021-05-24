Home

Fiji Ports records net profit despite the challenges faced in 2020

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
August 15, 2021 4:40 pm
Shaheen Ali [Source: Fiji Ports]

Fiji Ports Corporation Limited has paid its shareholders a dividend of $13.63 million, following a Net Profit After Tax (of $22.73 million for the year ended 31 December 2020.

Fiji Ports Corporation Limited Chair and Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Commerce and Trade, Shaheen Ali, says the year 2020 has been a challenging one, not only for Fiji but the entire globe, as the COVID-19 pandemic rapidly gripped the World.

Ali adds that as a company, FPCL faced its share of difficulties in containing COVID-19, whilst effectively managing its day-to-day operations.

He says the recorded profit of the Company is encouraging, despite the global economic downturn and slowdown of international trade,.

The dividend has been shared amongst the shareholders with $5.59m to the Ministry of Economy, $5.31m to the Fiji National Provident Fund and $2.72m to Aitken Spence.

Ali says as far as the Fijian Government’s interest is concerned, the dividends has increased in absolute terms, by $4,344,092, since divestment of FPCL in 2015.

He adds that FNPF is also getting almost an equal share of dividend, doubling the benefits to Fiji as a whole.

The Chair also announced bonus of $217,893 for 155 employees of FPCL and Fiji Ships and Heavy Industries Limited for their performance in 2020.

