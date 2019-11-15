Home

Fiji Ports focuses on strategic goals

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
November 20, 2020 5:23 am

Fiji Ports Corporation Limited’s profit has increased by 200 percent since its divestment in 2015.

Board Chair Shaheen Ali says this means dividends to the government and Fiji National Provident Fund is going back to taxpayers.

Ali says the robust performance of FPCL and its cash management initiatives have laid a strong foundation for their 5 Year Strategic Plan.

“The year twenty-twenty (2020) has been one, if not the, most challenging years we’ve had. And we are reminded of the important role we play in not just safety and security, but in our recovery by creating a modern and vibrant trading port”.

The FPCL Board Chair says one of the key deliverables of their Strategic Plan is the relocation of the existing Suva Port.

The government and Asian Development Bank are working with Fiji Ports on a feasibility study.

Ali says this is a critical project to fulfil their vision of becoming a Smart Green Gateway for trade in the Pacific.

