Fiji Ports cut costs

The Fiji Ports Corporation Limited has put in place cost-cutting measures as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to batter the maritime sector.

Chief Executive Vajira Piyasena says this as the most major income-generating activities of FPCL are currently on a standstill forcing them to look for other alternatives to keep them going.

Piyasena says these major impacts include no cruise ships for months due to boarder closure, the massive decrease in cargo shipments, and the less movement of people due to travel restrictions.

Article continues after advertisement

“The cutting down of travel using technology to have meetings with our other port entities and also the non-essential training is cut down, so there are a lot of measures there that we have implemented internally to cost-saving measure and things like that.”

He says with no pacific vessels coming in for refit – one of their entities, the Fiji Ships, and Heavy Industries are also affected forcing them to diversify and offer service to local shipping companies at a very low cost.

The Fiji Ships and Heavy Industries refits 118 vessels last year.