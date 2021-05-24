Fiji Ports cautious with Narayan jetty operations

The Fiji Ports Corporation Limited is currently cautious with its operations at the Narain Jetty in Suva.

With COVID infections recorded in two of the vessels serving the outer island, Chief Executive, Vajira Piyasena says being COVID-19 compliant is crucial.

Piyasana says cases were confirmed on Lomaiviti Princess 4 and Liahona vessels.

He adds they are working to ensure that the wharf is safe for the workers and the vessel crew.

“It’s actually 100 percent operations from our end but the restrictions are being taken as a safety precaution for the infected staff that is onboard.”

Piyasena says the exchange of cargos should be facilitated by the vessel owners as the wharf is currently closed.

The Fiji Ports will continue to facilitate the berth of government shipping vessels and other vessels provided cargo shipments to outer islands.