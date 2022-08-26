Fiji Port Terminal staff share bonus payment

Attorney-General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the percentage of trans-shipping has increased by 29 percent.

A total bonus payout of $758,000 will be paid out to 343 staff of Fiji Ports Terminal Limited after the company recorded a net profit.

Attorney-General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the percentage of trans-shipping has increased by 29 percent.

This, he says, indicates that they are looking at Fiji’s hub because it offers efficient services.

Article continues after advertisement

Sayed-Khaiyum also highlighted the need for companies to invest in technology and equipment.

He reiterated the government’s philosophy and which is ensuring that we look after our human capital.

Fiji Ports Terminal chairman Hasmukh Patel says this payout is based on an assessment of individual’s key performance indicators, supported by a robust performance management system.

He says the pandemic and global and economic downturn posed numerous challenges on global supply chains and the terminal operator was not spared.

The chairman says government-implemented initiatives were the catalyst that enabled Fiji Ports Terminal to maintain cargo volumes and to successfully overcome the challenges.”

Patel says Fiji Ports Terminal has invested $4.5 million to procure additional container handling machines, consisting of two units of reach stackers and two units of empty container handlers.

In addition, he says $500,000 has been allocated to acquire new cargo handling gears.