Police officers enhance leadership skills

Fiji is the first Pacific Island country since the pandemic to receive in-country training under the Pacific Leading in Action Program.

The programme facilitated by the Australian Institute of Police Management’s Pacific Faculty of Policing targets middle managers and future leaders.

PFP Director, Amanda McCormick says the programme is designed for officers to help them in their leadership journey.

“So these four days is the start of our leadership journey for these participants. After this week they will have three months of integrated workplace learning where they start to put the leadership skills that we identify this week into practice. We will come back for another week of leadership development where they can own those skills and take away some new leadership skills.”

McCormick says Fiji Police is fortunate to be the first to undertake this programme since the pandemic.

“So being able to run this programme here in Fiji has meant that we can bring a lot more Police Officers together, with some of the partners in the law enforcement world as they are key stakeholders to come together as we have to fight crime together.”

The four-day program is underway at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva.