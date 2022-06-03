Fiji Police to strengthen regional cooperation

New Zealand Police Senior Liaison Officer Superintendent Glyn Rowland (left), and Commissioner of Police Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho. [Photo: Supplied]

The Fiji Police Force will be strengthening its cooperation with New Zealand and Pacific island countries to escalate policing in the region.

Commissioner of Police Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho today welcomes the new New Zealand Police Senior Liaison Officer Superintendent Glyn Rowland to Fiji.

Superintendent Rowland has worked with the Fiji Police whilst being the former Executive Director of the Pacific Islands Chiefs of Police

He worked with Qiliho in his previous post as the PICP chair.



