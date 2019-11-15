Fiji Police suspends five officers pending two investigations

Five Police officers have been suspended and put on half-pay awaiting the outcome of two internal investigations being undertaken by the force.

The officers are being investigated by the Internal Affairs Department in relation to alleged inaction highlighted by the Director of Public Prosecutions in a report released yesterday.

The DPP says in one case, it had to ask the Suva High Court to issue a warrant for an officer for failing to appear in court.

The officer had failed to attend court hence the DPP had no option but to file a nolle prosequi and discontinue a case.

In another case, a nolle prosequi was filed in court on Monday by the DPP for a street mugging case involving an elderly woman at the Suva Bus Stand in September.

The DPP took this action after police lost critical evidence in the case and the Suva City Council deleted the CCTV footage. Four officers were involved in this case.

Acting Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu says the institution has no place for officers who are not able to fully commit themselves to their oath of providing service to the Fijian people.

He says the five officers will be investigated for their alleged failure to conduct their duties and face possible removal from the institution if found guilty.

Tudravu says a lot of time and resources are directed towards an investigation, and failure to secure a positive outcome for the Prosecution is a bad reflection on the force if the investigative processes are not followed.

The Acting Commissioner says he will not condone lazy officers as all are paid to serve the public honestly and dutifully and those who cannot, are not fit to be part of the policing profession.