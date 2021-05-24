Fiji Police supports female participation in Peacekeeping missions

The Fiji Police Force continues to support United Nation’s intentions for increased Female participation in UN Peacekeeping missions.

As more women officers are deployed in various UN mission areas, they have also continued to make the institution proud of its achievements.

Recently, Assistant Superintendent of Police Mereani Vasakula attended the 16th Annual Assesment Operational Capability Instructor Workshop at the UN Regional Training Centre at Entebbe Uganda with 41 UNPOL officers from other UN Mission fields where she was awarded with a Certificate as a Certified FPAT – AOC Instructor.

UN Police Contributing Countries including Fiji are required to meet certain thresholds for Female participation in Peacekeeping.

The Fiji Police has ensured the deployment of Female officers to meet the UN requirements.

Fiji Police says their female officers have contributed tremendously through our UN Peacekeeping efforts noting that Peacekeeping is a key foreign policy tool of Government.