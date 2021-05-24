Home

404 cases including two in Malau, with one confirmed death|More areas emerge including Old People's Home|Test positivity almost double the WHO threshold|53% of the target population receive first dose|Lautoka doctor under the spotlight|Contact tracing begins in Mulomulo|Police to impose spot fines soon|Bleak outlook for Fiji's economy due to COVID-19 rampage|8.4% of eligible individuals now fully vaccinated|Suva businesses enter negotiations with employees|More couples seek counseling services|Lautoka farmers reminded about COVID protocols|Family resorts to backyard gardening|There is great need for support: Ram|Four new mist-blower to boost SCC decontamination effort|Food drive to assist 45 families|Youth arrested for not wearing masks|Staff at Nanuya Island Resort fully vaccinated|City Council shifts to online payment|431 COVID-19 cases with three deaths|Seven-day average increases to 285 cases|COVID-19 vaccination is vital: Dr Devi|Over eight percent population fully vaccinated|Bank forecasts further economic contraction|Services suspended at Suva Immigration Office|
News

Fiji Police supports female participation in Peacekeeping missions

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
July 3, 2021 12:09 pm

The Fiji Police Force continues to support United Nation’s intentions for increased Female participation in UN Peacekeeping missions.

As more women officers are deployed in various UN mission areas, they have also continued to make the institution proud of its achievements.

Recently, Assistant Superintendent of Police Mereani Vasakula attended the 16th Annual Assesment Operational Capability Instructor Workshop at the UN Regional Training Centre at Entebbe Uganda with 41 UNPOL officers from other UN Mission fields where she was awarded with a Certificate as a Certified FPAT – AOC Instructor.

Article continues after advertisement

UN Police Contributing Countries including Fiji are required to meet certain thresholds for Female participation in Peacekeeping.

The Fiji Police has ensured the deployment of Female officers to meet the UN requirements.

Fiji Police says their female officers have contributed tremendously through our UN Peacekeeping efforts noting that Peacekeeping is a key foreign policy tool of Government.

