Fiji Police reviews recruitment criteria

Individuals interested in joining the Fiji Police Force must now have a 50% pass in English in their Fiji Seventh Form Examination.

This comes as the Force has reviewed its basic recruitment criteria.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Sakeo Ganivatu says initially the requirement was for a 50-percent pass in English in the Fiji School Leaving Certificate.

Ganivatu says the other new criteria is that the applicant must have a Full Driving License for manual vehicles.

He says other criteria remains, whereby the person must be a citizen of Fiji, aged between 18 and 28, be physically capable of performing the duties of a police officer and be computer literate.

An individual must also have no previous criminal record and must not be under criminal investigation by any law enforcement agency.

They must also be able to swim.