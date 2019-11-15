Fiji Police partner with Samoa to advance human rights

The Fiji Police Force is partnering with Samoa’s Ministry of Police for a five-day training this week.

The training facilitated by Fiji police will enhance access to justice for arrested and detained persons, and prevent torture in police custody for Samoa’s Police Service.

The training is supported by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in partnership with the British High Commission.

It will enhance the knowledge and skill of a further 25 participants from the Samoan Police Service (6 women and 19 men) in the international human rights framework, the United Nations Convention Against Torture and Other Acts of Cruel, Inhuman, or Degrading Treatment or Punishment (UNCAT) and international best practices for implementing UNCAT.

The participants will be given a demonstration of initiatives adopted in Fiji, such as the first-hour procedure, video-recorded interviews and investigative interviewing techniques, including interviewing vulnerable witnesses.

The UNCAT has almost universal ratification, with 169 State parties as of January 2020.

The Fiji Police Force has also been part of the sector-wide initiative entitled, the Pilot of the First-Hour Procedure and Video-Recorded Interviews, in partnership with UNDP.

The force trained 40 trainers in international human rights and early access to justice, and those trainers have undertaken human rights training for their colleagues in the force and facilitated the regional training in 2018 for members of the police forces of Nauru, Tonga, Samoa and Vanuatu.