Fiji Police joins hands with Online Safety Commission

The Fiji Police Force now has the power and authority to prosecute any case that has been referred to them by the Online Safety Commission under the Online Safety Act 2018.

The two organizations signed a Memorandum of Understanding today to work together in this regard.

Acting Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu while guarantying the support of the organization, also mentioned that the Commissioner’s endorsement already exists.

Tudravu says the Force’s Criminal Investigation Department will be the Commission’s point of contact in terms of investigation.

Two crimes that are listed under the Online Safety Act are online bullying and the abuse and the second one is the sharing of images and videos.