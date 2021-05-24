Fiji Police Force training focuses on capacity building

Narcotics, document fraud, and human trafficking are some of the areas the Fiji Police Force will work on with the US Embassy.

Speaking during the Office of Special Investigations Wellness Summit in Nadi, US Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Tony Greubel says this will be part of the training that will be done by the Embassy with the Fiji Police Force as part of capacity-building efforts.

Greubel says they are finalizing plans to provide more training in the coming months.

“Bring more law enforcement training in the coming months in subjects including narcotics, document fraud, maritime policing, human trafficking, officer survival and tactical medicine, so thank you for allowing me to join this today for this excellent initiative.”



Tony Greubel speaking during the Office of Special Investigations Wellness Summit in Nadi [Source: Fiji Police/Facebook]

Greubel says the summit marks the resumption of the Embassy’s supported US government assistance to the force.

This follows the easing of lockdown and restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.