Fiji Police Force receives hand sanitizers

Sustaining the high tempo of operations was a worry for the Police Commissioner Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho.

The Force today received 500 litres of hand sanitizers from Paradise Beverages which will help the force to effectively carry out operations.

Commissioner Qiliho says the sanitizers will make their operations more robust in terms of flexibility as now they will not have to carry big water tanks.

“It makes us more robust in our deployments. If you look at the pictures that were coming out we had to buy water tanks so that we can put it at the checkpoint and soap so that they could wash their hands. But with this we will be able to deploy more quickly.”

Commissioner Qiliho says the assistance is timely as the force is currently encouraging all the officers on the ground to continue with the work they do.