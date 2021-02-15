The Fiji Police Force continues to train officers as it prepares to receive specialized maritime capabilities through the Japan International Cooperation System.

In 2018 the Japanese government committed to equip the Fiji Police Force with Maritime Safety and Security equipment, valued at close to $6 million under its Economic Social Development Programme.

The assistance is expected to improve the Force’s coast guard capacity by providing lifeboats and other maritime safety equipment.

These will be used for search and rescue efforts in coastal areas when disasters strikes. It will also positively impact disaster prevention and mitigation efforts.

The specialized equipment includes rescue boats, underwater cameras and underwater communication equipment.

The handing over is expected to take place early next month.