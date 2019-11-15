Fiji Police engage in meeting to strengthen leadership capabilities

A meeting to strengthen individual leadership capability of the Fiji Police Force Senior Executive team is being held this week.

This is being organized with two Directors from the Australian Institute of Police Management.

A team from the Institute met with the Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho in Suva this morning to discuss concepts to be incorporated into a Senior Executive Development

Program specifically designed for the Fiji Police Force.

The Fiji Police in partnership with the Pacific Faculty of Policing will conduct the Program of activities over an extended period based.

This exercise will focus on a number of key principles including, the strengthening of leadership of Executive teams to support the leadership capabilities of individuals resulting in the growth of capable individuals for succession at all Executive levels.

Fiji’s Commissioner Brigadier General Qiliho said specific management and leadership training was an area that needed strengthening, and having a program tailor made to suit Fiji’s policing needs was important.

Qiliho said he wants specific focus on those that can receive the leadership training and have years of service to give back to the institution.