Fiji Police committed to human rights: Nair

The Fiji Police Force is committed to upholding its duty to ensure that human rights of people in society is upheld.

Speaking at a two-day workshop, facilitated by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in Suva this morning, Deputy Police Commissioner, Itendra Nair, says members of the force are constantly reminded that their duty of service to the people must never be compromised.

“We must make sure that the citizens of our country are able to enjoy their rights with responsibilities attached, and if there are breaches, then we are able to carry out those detentions and arrests within the powers provided for us within the ambits of the law.”

The workshop on International Policing Standards and the Exercise of Police Powers allows the ICRC to share with members of the Fiji Police Force its concerns regarding the humanitarian aspects related to situations of law enforcement.

The ICRC Pacific Head of Delegation, Vincent Ochilet, says the organization seeks to enhance its knowledge, understanding and acceptance of human rights laws that are applicable to law enforcement.