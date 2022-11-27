Fiji Police appreciates Bo’s contribution

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho conveyed the Fiji Police’s appreciation to the outgoing China’s Ambassador to Fiji Qian Bo for his support towards the enhancement of police to police cooperation between Fiji and China.

Outgoing Ambassador Bo paid a farewell courtesy visit to the Commissioner of Police where he met with senior members of the organization.

Brigadier General Qiliho says working relations between the Fiji Police and the Ministry of Public Security has grown from strength to strength due to Bo’s support during his four year tenure.

Qiliho says the Fiji Police have learned a lot from police to police exchange programs and from visits to China, where Police officers have come back filled with knowledge and have been able to implement changes that have assisted in work.

Ambassador Qian Bo says time has flown and it’s already been four years since his initial courtesy call and he was greatful for the opportunity

He also acknowledged the Fiji Police for the support to his office.