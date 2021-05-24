Home

News

Fiji police anticipates opening of borders

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
October 10, 2021 10:30 am
A virtual meeting was held between the Fiji Police Force and its Indonesian counterparts to explore new bilateral relations.[Source: Fiji Police Force]

A virtual meeting was held between the Fiji Police Force and its Indonesian counterparts to explore new bilateral relations.

The meeting was conducted between Fiji’s Head of Mission to Indonesia, Amena Yauvoli, and Officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Suva and senior members of the Force.

The participants discussed ways of further strengthen the current police to police cooperation between Fiji Police and the Indonesian National Police as Fiji’s borders will soon open.

Article continues after advertisement

The two institutions first signed a Memorandum of Understanding in 2011 and have since facilitated various police cooperation and capacity building programmes.

Director International Relations SSP Ulaiasi Ravula says they are looking forward to re-engaging with the opening up of borders.

 

© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited.