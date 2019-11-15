Fiji Police aim to strengthen processes with new partnership

The Fiji Police Force is now aiming to strengthen early access to justice in criminal proceedings as well as a victim-centered approach to investigations.

Commissioner of Police Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho says they are now a step closer to achieving this aim with the financial and technical support from the New Zealand government and the United Nations Development Program.

This comes as the Fiji Police Force support project has been launched.

Qiliho highlighted that the $9.2 million project aims to strengthen the transparency, accountability and effectiveness of the Police in collaboration with key justice stakeholders and civil society organizations.

“This assistance also includes the procurement of necessary equipment to support our ongoing efforts in enhancing our investigative interviewing infrastructure – including the nation-wide expansion and piloting of the First Hour Procedure and video recording facilities.”

The Police Commissioner also stressed that a major component of the system package will be training Fijian officers to improve their knowledge of early access to justice initiatives and Fiji’s implementation of the UN Convention against Torture.