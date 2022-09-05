Fiji PM, Pacific leaders to meet US President

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama will be amongst Pacific island leaders who will meet with US President Joe Biden in the first ever US- Pacific Island Country Summit in Washington DC at the end of this month.

The leaders have been invited by Biden in the US Administration’s efforts to further strengthen its partnership and collaboration with the region.

A White House press statement says the Summit will demonstrate the US’s deep and enduring partnership with Pacific Island countries and the Pacific region that is underpinned by shared history, values, and people-to-people ties.

It says the Summit will reflect the US and the Pacific’s broadening and deepening cooperation on key issues such as climate change, pandemic response, economic recovery, maritime security, environmental protection, and advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific.

According to the White House, Biden has invited Fiji, Tonga, Tuvalu, Samoa, Micronesia, the Marshall Islands, Palau, Nauru, Kiribati, Papua New Guinea, the Solomon Islands and Vanuatu.

The Summit will be held on September 28-29th.