Fiji Pine undergoing restructure

Fiji Pine is set to undergo a comprehensive restructuring.

The announcement was made by the Chair and Interim CEO, Rakuita Vakalalabure, who expresses the company’s commitment to positioning itself to meet the challenges of tomorrow while emphasizing the importance of strengthening the Fiji Pine Trust’s guiding rules.

Fiji Pine, a key player in the forestry industry, has long been dedicated to fostering collaboration with landowners.

Vakalalabure says the company’s mission is to not only generate profits but also to ensure that these profits directly benefit the landowners.

He states that this restructuring initiative is more than just a strategic adjustment; it is a testament to Fiji Pine’s commitment to becoming a resource-owner-based company.

Vakalalabure says this transformation will be guided by meticulous planning and strategic decision-making to ensure that profits are not merely bonuses for the company but are channelled into acquiring shares for the landowners.

“This board is firmly of the view that it is high time that shares are redeemed for the landowners as initially intended in the establishment law for 1990, establishing Fiji Pine Limited.”

He says the guiding principle behind their strategic decisions will be to maximize benefits for the landowners and guarantee that they can redeem their shares.

Vakalalabure says the restructuring plan will address various facets of the company’s operations, encompassing areas such as sustainable forestry practices, operational efficiency, and corporate governance.