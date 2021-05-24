Fiji Pine supports landowning communities

Amidst the pandemic, Fiji Pine Limited continues to assist landowning communities in terms of education, rural electrical wiring and house repair.

Chief Executive Vimlesh Kumar says over $400,000 so far has been distributed under their Landowner Community Development Fund Assistance.

“We have spent a total of $429,538 towards the projects. This compromises of contribution towards wiring for rural electrification amounting to $226,462. Education assistance amounting to $61,847. House repair following a cyclone is $132,323. Water project $8,906.”

He adds they are prioritizing education, assisting with tuition fees and laptops for online studies.

Permanent Secretary for Forestry Ministry, Pene Baleinabuli says the company is meeting its target and vision.