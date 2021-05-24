News
Fiji Pine supports landowning communities
August 22, 2021 7:40 am
Amidst the pandemic, Fiji Pine Limited continues to assist landowning communities in terms of education, rural electrical wiring and house repair.
Chief Executive Vimlesh Kumar says over $400,000 so far has been distributed under their Landowner Community Development Fund Assistance.
“We have spent a total of $429,538 towards the projects. This compromises of contribution towards wiring for rural electrification amounting to $226,462. Education assistance amounting to $61,847. House repair following a cyclone is $132,323. Water project $8,906.”
He adds they are prioritizing education, assisting with tuition fees and laptops for online studies.
Permanent Secretary for Forestry Ministry, Pene Baleinabuli says the company is meeting its target and vision.