Pine plantations suffer substantial damage

Tropical Cyclone Yasa caused substantial damage to Fiji Pine Limited’s pine plantations in Vanua Levu.

The company has plantations in Bua and Macuata.

Fiji Pine Limited General Manager Operations Asesela Cokanacagi says they will salvage all damaged trees within their leases.

Speaking at a forestry stakeholder meeting this week, Cokanacagi says the salvaging will include felled trees and those damaged but still standing.

A team from the company is planning the rehab works for their plantations.

Apart from salvaging damaged trees, the rehab works will also include propping up trees aged between one to three years and restocking young plantations completely damaged.