News

Fiji Pine prioritizes relations with landowners: Seruiratu

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
February 11, 2022 6:30 am

Landowners are demanding Fiji Pine Ltd not to meddle in their affairs.

This claims were made by the Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader Viliame Gavoka claiming that the Fiji Pine Ltd CEO Vimlesh Kumar has even initiated meetings with the Fiji Pine Trust Board.

This alleged meeting saw the removal of certain trust board members which included the late Forestry Minister Osea Naiqamu

“The trust members are saying – Fiji Pine you should just focus on managing the business, plant on the land that is leased to you by the members of the trust. Manage the plantation, harvest, process the pine product and market them. He is doing that but is interfering with the affairs of the trust Mr, Speaker. He has no right to call for the meeting. It’s an unlawful meeting and its creating as I said it’s creating a lot of anxiety”

Acting Minister for Forestry Inia Seruiratu says Fiji Pine Ltd CEO is doing a great job in trying to maintain the trust between landowners and them.

Seruiratu confirmed that the late Minister Naiqamu was involved in certain dealings that led to the fallout of the Fiji Pine Trust board.

“There are a lot of issues with the former Minister Sir, perhaps that is also a case under investigation coz there were some issues with the board. There were some debts that were created by the board and they came back to Fiji Pine Ltd and wanted Fiji Pine Ltd to clear off the debts that they accumulated because some of the businesses that they invested in failed. It’s more than what we have heard from Honorable Gavoka”

FBC News uncovered on November 18th last year that the late Osea Naiqamu and others piled up debts as Directors of Pine Landowners Company Limited, and attempted to force the Fiji Pine Group to pay off more than $800, 000.

Naiqamu and his business partners owed money to the Fiji Development Bank and the Fiji National Provident Fund.

 

