Fiji Pine Group is debt- free

Fiji Pine Group CEO Vimlesh Kumar shaking hands with Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

Fiji Pine Group revealed that it is currently debt-free after paying off over $2.2 million to the government.

The Group also recorded its highest profit of $41.88 million in 2021.

Thousands of landowners are currently present at the 2022 Lease Security Bonus Payment in Lautoka today.

The group has also adopted three possible payment options that the landowners can choose for their Lease Security Bonus this year.

These include 100% equal shared according to the lease distribution by the iTLTB, 30 percent can be equally shared, while 70 percent will be dedicated to developments and the third option will be to dedicate 100% to developments.