Fiji Pine ensures business stays afloat despite hardship

The implications of the pandemic has prompted the Fiji Pine Group to re-strategize its deliverables and capitalize on its business continuity plans.

This concerted effort has enabled the group to sustain jobs among its workers and continue engaging contractors who are mostly landowners in forest operations.

Chair Ratu Wiliame Katonivere says the group has made significant investments annually into pine planting that will mature in 20 to 25 years, saying forestry is a unique yet challenging business.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds despite a major downturn in the sale of sawn-timber, the group have recollected itself and diverted into energy for product awareness and marketing.

This approach is aligned with the government’s initiative in supporting local industries and products.

The group acknowledges the government who has come in hard on scrutinizing all timber imports, giving breathing space for the group and other local timber companies.

Meanwhile, Tropik Wood has so far exported three shipments of woodchips this year and efforts are made to strengthen export with its traditional buyers – Japan and China.

The group has immensely contributed in Fiji’s renewable energy sector through biomass power plants which has addressed energy demand in peak and off-peak levels.