Fiji Pensioners Association calls for the reinstatement of food vouchers

The Social Welfare Department clarified that changes to the Social Pension scheme are to meet the increasing number of recipients.

The Department recently replaced the monthly food vouchers of $100 with cash payouts.

The Fiji Pensioners Association has hit out at the Department saying not only were they unaware of the change, but that its negatively affecting their members.

Association President Hari Naicker says food vouchers are more convenient and ensures the elderly citizens get their monthly food supply whereas the cash allowance can be used on other expenses as well as manipulated by other family members.

“Some of the Welfare people who are receiving money they said that now food vouchers will not be given, the cash will be given, when you think of the cash down there how much of that cash can be utilized, that’s the other thing, price of things has gone up, so when you think of that cash coming a hundred dollar, when you liquid the hundred dollar that is no money for the pensioners.”

In response, the Permanent Secretary for the Ministry responsible, Jennifer Poole says most pensioners have bank accounts and the transfer of the allowance to accounts is a more transparent administration of the state assistance.

“Changes made from the expanded food voucher program to allow the Ministry to react to the larger number of request that were coming on board and also to facilitate easy transfer through the electronic banking system which also allows us more data and mobility to track their financial transfer.”

The Department of Social Welfare is now carrying out its re-certification drive which requires all recipients of monthly assistance to update their information.