Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

News

Fiji pays tribute to the life of Mahatma Gandhi

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
October 2, 2020 12:25 pm
Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

Fiji joins the rest of the world in its gratitude for the life, teachings and values of Mahatma Gandhi.

This was the message from Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama on the 150th birthday anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Bainimarama says tolerance of all religions, all ethnicities and all people are enshrined in the Fijian Constitution, and people must practice it.

Article continues after advertisement

He says Gandhi has taught people that ideals must be lived, or they may be swept away and that there can be no progress without the collaboration of all people, and none must be excluded or overlooked.

The Prime Minister reiterates that Fiji is a multiracial country, and has struggled with what it means to be one nation of many different kinds of people.

He has asked all people to reflect on the simple concept often attributed to Gandhi – Fijians must be the change that they want to see in this world.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.