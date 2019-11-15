Fiji pays tribute to the life of Mahatma Gandhi

Fiji joins the rest of the world in its gratitude for the life, teachings and values of Mahatma Gandhi.

This was the message from Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama on the 150th birthday anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Bainimarama says tolerance of all religions, all ethnicities and all people are enshrined in the Fijian Constitution, and people must practice it.

He says Gandhi has taught people that ideals must be lived, or they may be swept away and that there can be no progress without the collaboration of all people, and none must be excluded or overlooked.

The Prime Minister reiterates that Fiji is a multiracial country, and has struggled with what it means to be one nation of many different kinds of people.

He has asked all people to reflect on the simple concept often attributed to Gandhi – Fijians must be the change that they want to see in this world.