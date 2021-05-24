Home

News

Fiji participates at 5th France Oceania Summit

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
July 22, 2021 7:28 am
The 5th France Oceania Summit [Source: Fijian Government]

Leaders from across Oceania were joined by French President Emmanuel Macron at the 5th France Oceania Summit.

Fiji was also part of the summit and has reaffirmed its commitment to unity and solidarity of the Pacific family, in building back better against the common challenges of COVID-19 and climate change.

Representing Fiji at the Summit and addressing issues of COVID-19 economic recovery, connectivity and infrastructure, Minister for Disaster Management, Inia Seruiratu says that partnership is crucial in addressing multifaceted challenges and realignment of efforts to regional aspirations.

Minister for Disaster Management, Inia Seruiratu at the 5th France Oceania Summit [Source: Fijian Government]

Seruiratu adds that in its strategic focus, the Pacific region has embarked on the development of a 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent, one that is representative of our collective aspirations and commitment for strengthened engagements with partners whilst acknowledging emerging challenges and priorities.

Seruiratu also acknowledged the French Republic for its timely support to Fiji and the region by being the first country to donate doses of COVID-19 vaccines from its domestic supply to COVAX, with an initial commitment of 500,000 doses.

