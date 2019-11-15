Fiji optimistic about America’s Cup in New Zealand

The government is looking ahead to an international sailing competition in New Zealand for the Blue Lane initiative to reach its full potential.

The America’s Cup will be hosted in Auckland for two weeks in March.

Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum is hopeful that people from around the world sailing in for the prestigious yacht race will choose Fiji.

“There’s quite a lot of people who want to come and park their yachts here. Of course, they’d use Fijian services, buy our food, use services of our people and they may even travel within Fiji itself.”

In light of COVID-19, the government believes Fiji’s low numbers and containment measures will reflect positively with super-yachts.

Under the Blue Lane initiative, sailors are allowed into Fiji having completed all Coronavirus quarantine and testing.

To date, 26 yachts have been approved entry.