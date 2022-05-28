Fiji opens more chances to engage with US economy

US Charge D’ Affaires, Tony Greubel.

Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama says Fiji can now focus on a number of areas by accepting US President Joe Biden’s invitation to become a founding member of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework.

Bainimarama in his tweet stated that as the first Pacific Island nation onboard, Fiji will show how climate-conscious jobs, trade, and investment can improve lives without imperiling our future.

Fiji is the 14th member of the Indo-Pacific Economic Forum, which focuses on connectivity, market resilience, clean economy, and getting fair trade practices.

Today, I accepted the invitation extended by @POTUS for Fiji to become a founding member of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework. As the first Pacific Island onboard, we will show how climate-conscious jobs, trade, and investment can improve lives without imperiling our future. — Frank Bainimarama (@FijiPM) May 27, 2022

US Charge D’ Affaires, Tony Greubel says the Forum will come up with a common framework to move forward with economic activities and business investment.

Greubel says by accepting to be a co-founder of the Forum, Fiji’s economy will become more engaged with the American economy.

“The economy is now at the end of the 21st century, much more than just focused only on exports, imports and all of that. We had to come up with standards to maintain resilience, connectivity and so on. And to make sure that we’re doing this in an environmentally sustainable way.”

Greubel highlights there are a lot of source for exports in the American market and Fiji is now well placed to take advantage of that.