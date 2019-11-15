Home

Fiji one of the safest places to travel after COVID-19

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
September 3, 2020 6:25 am

Fiji has been identified as one of the safest places to travel when borders reopen.

Fiji was identified by Tourlane’s Head of Safety Johann Jones, as the number one country amongst 14 others as a safe destination to travel after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The survey was done by looking at the key indicators such as COVID-19 cases, health regulations, population density, and hours of sunlight and flight connections to the USA.

