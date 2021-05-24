Fiji once again open for happiness

Prime Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama has told the people of Dubai that Fiji is once again open for happiness and for each one of them.

Speaking at the Fiji National Day at the Dubai Expo, Bainimarama highlighted that the search for happiness may be humankind’s oldest pursuit.

But, he says if you ask a Fijian where to find happiness, they will tell you it is found in life’s simple ways and joys.

Bainimarama adds Fijians find happiness in precious times with friends and families.

“In Fiji, there is no great secret to happiness. It isn’t something we study, buy, or even look for. In our islands, happiness finds you.”

Fiji’s tourism flight landed again last Wednesday in two years and ninety percent of the eligible population are now fully vaccinated.