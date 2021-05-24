Fiji on track with HIV awareness

COVID-19 lockdowns and the pandemic itself impacted awareness on the HIV/AIDS.

Minister for Health Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete says antiretroviral drugs used to manage HIV have come through.

Doctor Waqainabete says some was purchased by the Ministry while the rest came through the support of the Indian Government.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds the programs are back on track.

“We are not alone in this. There are other countries that are struggling with other diseases apart from COVID-19. At the end of the day, it’s actually what you do regarding the problem at hand.”

According to UNAIDS, there were a lot of cases recorded last year, of which six were mother to child infections.