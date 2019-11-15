Fiji on track to phase-out HCFCS

The Department of Environment is amending the Ozone Depleting Substances Regulations to include annex F of the Montreal Protocol.

From January, the Department will be enforcing the new licensing and permitting system for Hydrofluorocarbon or HFC gases which are non-ozone depleting but have high global warming potential.

Fiji ratified the Kigali Amendment in June and in doing so, reaffirmed its commitments under the Protocol and the global goal of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Article continues after advertisement

Director Environment Sandeep Singh says Fiji is committed to stabilizing greenhouse gases to a level that will prevent dangerous interference with the climate.

These issues were highlighted during a two-day Enforcement Officers training on managing and monitoring ozone-depleting substances in Nadi.

Officers were taught how to check imports and exports for items containing ozone-depleting substances, such as air-conditioning units.