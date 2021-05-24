Fiji on the verge of achieving 90% target

Fiji’s full vaccination rate currently stands at 89.9 percent, just 0.1 percent away from reaching the 90 percent target.

The Permanent Secretary for Health had earlier highlighted that there has been a low uptake of vaccine especially with the remaining 10 percent of the target population.

Reaching the 90 percent vaccination target will see the curfew hour moved back to begin from midnight to 4am.

Doctor James Fong says that children vaccination have been progressing well as over 33,300 children between the ages of 15 to 17 have received their first dose.

Doctor Fong says of these, 23,215 have been fully vaccinated.

The Ministry of Health is now delaying the administration of the Moderna vaccines until Monday following the beginning of vaccination for children ages 12 to 14 which began earlier this week.