Fiji offers support to Australia's operation in the Solomon Islands

Fiji stands ready to support the Solomon Islands government alongside its Australian Vuvale following the second day of uncontrollable riots in Honiara.

Prime Minister Josaia Voreqe Bainimarama, spoke to his Australian counterpart, Prime Minister Scott Morrison and expressed support for Australia’s positive response to a direct request for assistance from the Solomon Island government under Article 2 of Australia’s Bilateral Security Treaty with the Solomon Islands.

Australia is deployed 23 Australian Federal Police to Honiara last night. Today, Australia will deploy another 50 AFP as well as 40 Australian Defence Force Personnel. Australian personnel will be deployed to support the Solomon Island Police to provide a stable environment to resolve the situation peacefully.

The Prime Minister thanked his Australian counterpart for his swift response and offered the Fijian Government’s support to the Australian operation.