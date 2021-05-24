Omicron confirmed in the country: Dr Fong 

The Ministry of Health is confirming the presence of the Omicron variant in the Country.

The samples sequenced by the Ministry and the Doherty Institute in Melbourne, were determined to be both Omicron , the latest Covid-19 variant in circulation around the world.

Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says we have a community transmission throughout the country of both Omicron and Delta variants of the virus.

This explains the high number of cases recorded recently given the infectiousness of the variant with health experts saying it will become the dominant variant.

Dr Fong says Omicron has been shown to escape immunity from infection induced by previous infection or vaccination. This means that people who have been previously infected by other variants or have been fully vaccinated with two doses of the vaccine, can get infected with Omicron.

However, it is more likely to cause milder diseases, with data showing that the risk of hospitalization with Omicron compared with Delta is reduced by as much as 80 percent, and, once in the hospital, the risk of severe diseases with Omicron is reduced by as much as 70 percent.

People are advised to stay home and do not attend any gatherings if you have any symptoms of COVID-19.