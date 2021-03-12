Fiji not on NZ travel priority list

Fiji is not on the priority list of New Zealand for the Trans-Tasman bubble.

New Zealand Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, while Speaking to Radio Tarana highlighted that they haven’t considered opening up borders with Fiji and the rest of the Pacific.

Ardern says there could also be an arrangement for safe travel zones with realm countries, the Cook Islands and Niue, which the NZ Government has long said would be a priority.

“So we have already got quarantine free travel into NZ from the Cook Islands and Niue. So when we have got something ready to go we will move on it. Our priority had been sitting on the Trans-Tasman so we haven’t entered with specific talks with any other country.”

Ardern says New Zealand will continue to work with the two countries for the resumption of two-way quarantine free travel.

The Fijian government meanwhile, is confident the roll-out of the COVID-19 vaccine will be a major component in resuming international travel.