Fiji not lagging behind in COVID-19 testing

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
May 5, 2020 7:20 am
Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete. [File Photo]

The Ministry of Health says it will conduct COVID-19 testing everyday to ensure the virus is nipped on the bud.

The Health Ministry’s testing capacity received a boost with the 360 GeneXpert kit that provides results in less than an hour.

Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says Fiji is in no way lagging behind when it comes to COVID-19 testing.

“It can turn around within 45 minutes so at the moment the Fiji Centre for Disease Control and our molecular lab are going through testing and validation until they are ready and then we can begin with this wholesomely”

He says their mobile teams are currently on the ground conducting house checks and collecting swabs from those displaying any symptoms.

We also know that we will continue to receive regularly the ability to do this testings. We also want to ensure that we build on that capacity around this as you said the turnaround is faster.”

Fourteen out of the 18 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the virus placing Fiji’s recovery rate at 78 percent.

The Health Minister says Fijians should continue following the COVID-19 measures to ensure there are no new cases.










