Fiji not immune to environmental crime

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Forestry is taking proactive measures to address environmental crime in the country.

The Ministry, together with the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption and the United Nations Development Programme, launched the Anti-Bribery Programme today.

Permanent Secretary Pene Baleinabuli says Fiji is not immune to illegal logging and the trade of illegally logged timber.

Article continues after advertisement

Baleinabuli says the revenue for development is lost due to illegal activities.

The PS says they have been trying to address this issue for a while and the Anti-Bribery Launch Programme is a major building block for them.

”Some of the things that we want to do is not only to help the industries to grow economically, if they are sustainably harvesting from our forest but we also want to make sure that the wealth from our natural resources are equitably distributed”

The United Nations estimates that illegal logging costs the global community up to US$206 billion each year making it one of the largest environmental crimes by economic value in the world today.