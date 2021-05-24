Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
MINI BUDGET
Parliament passes revised budget|It is not an election budget clarifies AG|Mixed reactions from SODELPA MPs|High-quality research opportunities for Fijians|Consumer watchdog welcomes revised budget|Fiji needs bold leadership: PM|Land evaluations will be outsourced|Open Taxi rank begins from next month|National Minimum Wage announced|21 basic items to be zero-rated VAT|TELS entry mark reduced, NTS to accommodate MBBS students|Fuel tax pumped out|Quarantine period removed, mask wearing optional|Unemployment assistance announced for Vanua Levu|Fijian Vaccine Pass available soon|AG explains hike in prices of essential items|New Health incentives announced|Commission charges for real estate agents|FRA receives more than $300 million|Economic recovery underway: Sayed-Khaiyum|Suspension motion passed|Prudent measures helped avoid devaluation|Speaker rules on budget opposition|Fiji prepares for mini budget|
Full Coverage

News

Fiji needs more approved Cyclone Engineers

Shania Shayal Prasad Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @ShaniaFBCNews
April 12, 2022 4:55 pm
[Source: UN]

Fiji needs more approved Cyclone Engineers in order to bring down the cost of engineer Cyclone Certificates in Fiji.

The Licensed Insurance Brokers Association made a presentation to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Economic Affairs this morning.

It’s pointed out that there is an increase in engineering consultation fees because only a set list of engineers are used by insurance companies

Article continues after advertisement

Insurance Holdings Pacific Limited Head of Operations James Mastapha says there are some engineers who are charging higher than expected for the government to address this issue.

Mastapha says the association has suggested a need to negotiate with the Fiji Institute of Engineers, to agree on a cap for consulting fees in the issuance of cyclone certificates.

“We all agree but we don’t have much influence apart from advocating that hey there’s got to be some common sense in terms of the charges, but from a client relationship perspective yes we all agree that there should be some reasonable amount of charges or caps as you said but probably that’s something you need to take up with the other associations.”

Mastapha says this discussion will need to be spearheaded by the government in its engagement with the FIE.

A cyclone certificate is necessary for any business seeking insurance coverage for its property from any of the local insurers.

The Association adds that all stakeholders should also agree to limited cyclone related perils being provided insurance cover without the need for Engineers Cyclone Certificates.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.