Fiji needs more approved Cyclone Engineers in order to bring down the cost of engineer Cyclone Certificates in Fiji.

The Licensed Insurance Brokers Association made a presentation to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Economic Affairs this morning.

It’s pointed out that there is an increase in engineering consultation fees because only a set list of engineers are used by insurance companies

Insurance Holdings Pacific Limited Head of Operations James Mastapha says there are some engineers who are charging higher than expected for the government to address this issue.

Mastapha says the association has suggested a need to negotiate with the Fiji Institute of Engineers, to agree on a cap for consulting fees in the issuance of cyclone certificates.

“We all agree but we don’t have much influence apart from advocating that hey there’s got to be some common sense in terms of the charges, but from a client relationship perspective yes we all agree that there should be some reasonable amount of charges or caps as you said but probably that’s something you need to take up with the other associations.”

Mastapha says this discussion will need to be spearheaded by the government in its engagement with the FIE.

A cyclone certificate is necessary for any business seeking insurance coverage for its property from any of the local insurers.

The Association adds that all stakeholders should also agree to limited cyclone related perils being provided insurance cover without the need for Engineers Cyclone Certificates.