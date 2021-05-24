Home

News

Fiji needs mechanisms to deal with human trafficking

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
March 13, 2022 12:55 pm
[Source: Fijian Government]

Reports from the United States and other agencies have identified Fiji as a source, transit, and destination point for Trafficking in Person.

This was highlighted by Deputy Commissioner of Police, Itendra Nair during a dialogue on the development of a National Referral Mechanism for survivors of human trafficking in Fiji.

Nair says the referral mechanism is outlined in the National Anti-Human Trafficking Strategy 2021-2026 and the National Action Plan endorsed by Cabinet last year.

Article continues after advertisement

Participants discussed ways to strengthen cooperation, partnership, and coordination to provide victim protection and assistance services in rehabilitating and reintegrating survivors of human trafficking and other forms of sexual and labour exploitation in Fiji.

Representatives from civil society organisations, government ministries and international partners took part in the one-day dialogue.

