News

Fiji needs a sound leader like Tui Macuata: PM

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
October 24, 2021 12:44 pm
Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says he chose Ratu Wiliame Katonivere for President because Fiji needs a sound and bold Head of State.

Speaking during Radio Fiji One’s Nai Lalakai programme, Bainimarama was adamant that the Turaga na Tui Macuata has the qualities to continue to take Fiji forward.

Bainimarama says the Taukei Bolatagane – Tui Macuata, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere is a well-disciplined and strong leader who is rightly fit to be Head of State.

“I am confident that the leadership position has been given to a leader and a chief that is firm and is strong. Firm leadership is what is needed in Fiji.”

Bainimarama says Ratu Wiliame is a staunch advocate for the protection of our natural and marine resources and also works on climate change issues.

“He has also represented Fiji to meetings in other overseas countries and in the Pacific and makes sound decisions and actions that need to be taken to help address highlighted issues concerning Fiji and the Pacific.”

He adds the new President’s good leadership was clearly displayed when natural disasters struck Macuata in previous years.

“He helped in the assisting of families that were severely affected by the cyclones in previous years. Under his leadership, he ensures that his people bounce back after the cyclone. That’s good leadership.”

President-Elect, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere is currently in-home quarantine at his village in Naduri, Macuata after returning from Suva yesterday.

His next order of business is calling a meeting of the Bose Vanua to elect his successor as he prepares to take up office.

